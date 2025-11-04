CBI Conducts Raids In Disproportionate Assets Case Against Senior Punjab Cop

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out extensive search operations in connection with a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case registered against Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Punjab.

The raids, said the CBI, were conducted at seven premises across Patiala and Ludhiana districts.

The properties are allegedly linked to individuals suspected of acting as benamidars or close associates of the senior police officer, used for channelling and investing illicit wealth into immovable properties and related business ventures.

The searches covered locations in villages Baukar Gujiran, Kalas Khurd, and Sainsowal Kalan, as well as premises in Machhiwara Khas, Sargodha Colony (Ludhiana), and New Moti Bagh Colony and Sira Complex (Patiala).

During the operations, the CBI recovered around Rs 20.5 lakh in cash, digital devices including a laptop, two mobile phones, and a CCTV DVR, along with more than 50 property-related documents such as sale deeds, transaction records, and papers related to company formation and money transfers.

Officials stated that all seized materials have been taken into custody for detailed examination to establish their link to assets allegedly disproportionate to the officer's known sources of income.

The searches were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and in accordance with due legal procedure.

The operation forms part of the CBI's ongoing drive to crack down on corruption and illicit asset accumulation among senior government officials.