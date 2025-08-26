Dog Seen Carrying Baby's Head At Hospital In Punjab, Probe Ordered

A hospital in Punjab's Patiala witnessed shocking scenes on Tuesday when a dog was seen carrying an infant's head. The health minister has ordered an investigation while the medical superintendent said all newborn babies in the hospital are accounted for and it appears an infant's body was thrown on the premises from outside.

The dog was seen with an infant's head in its mouth near ward number 4 of Rajindra Hospital around 5.30 pm.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has directed the hospital authorities and local police to investigate the matter from all angles. He said the recovered head has been handed over to the forensic team for investigation and that the state government is handling the matter with utmost seriousness.

The hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr Vishal Chopra, has submitted a preliminary report stating that all recently born babies are present in the wards and no newborn is missing. He also said three deaths of babies were reported in the hospital recently and the bodies have been handed over to their families after completing all the necessary formalities.

"Prima facie, it seems that someone has thrown the body of the baby from outside," he said.

Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh Cheema said the hospital informed the police about the incident and an inquiry has begun.

"Doctors said the baby whose head was being carried by the dog was a newborn. We have taken a list of babies at the hospital, both alive and those that died, and are verifying each one. The CCTV coverage at the hospital is good and we are scanning all the footage. A case has been registered and we will take action against the guilty," Mr Cheema said.