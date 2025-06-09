Delhi Court Allows 26/11 Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana To Talk To Family

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Delhi court granted accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana permission for a single phone call to family. The call will follow jail regulations and be supervised by Tihar jail authorities. The National Investigation Agency approved the request after Rana's appl

A Delhi court on Monday allowed 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. However, the call will be made in accordance with jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities, Patiala House Court said.

After Rana moved the court last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) approved permission for this one-time phone call.

The court has also sought a detailed report from the jail authorities about their stand on whether Rana should be allowed regular phone calls in future as per the jail manual.

Apart from this, the court has also sought a detailed status report on Rana's health issues, which should be submitted within 10 days.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, who is currently in custody, moved a court in New Delhi on May 27 seeking permission to speak to his family.

Rana is a close associate of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. He was brought to India after the American Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital in 2008.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.