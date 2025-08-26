Dog Seen Carrying Infant's Head Near Hospital In Punjab, Probe Underway: Cops

Punjab Health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident in which a dog was seen carrying a severed head of an infant near Ward number-4 of Rajindra Hospital here.

The minister directed hospital authorities as well as the local police to investigate from all possible angles.

The recovered head has been handed over to a forensic team for detailed examination, said officials.

The minister assured that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure accountability after the probe.

Medical Superintendent Dr Vishal Chopra clarified that no newborn is missing from the hospital.

He said all recent infant deaths were duly recorded and the bodies were handed over to families with proper documentation.

"It seems to be a case where someone may have dumped the infant's remains from outside," Chopra said.

Police have been informed and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh Cheema said a thorough investigation into the shocking incident at Rajindra Hospital is being conducted.

He said the hospital administration alerted the police after the dog was seen carrying the severed head of the infant.

The police immediately reached the spot and began collecting all evidence.

The recovered remains have been sent for forensic examination to determine whether the infant's body parts originated from within the hospital or were dumped there from outside, he said.

Cheema assured that the inquiry will be carried out fairly and impartially, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible.

