News Reports Of Bodies Piling Up Creating Panic Amid Pandemic: BJP Leader

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today urged media persons to report positive stories on those serving the pandemic-affected people and said that media reports showing bodies of COVID-19 victims piling up is spreading panic among people.
Doctors, paramedical staff, NGOs and people from other fields are working continuously to serve the Covid-affected people, he said.
"I request to the people in the media... you are everyday showing piles of dead bodies (of COVID-19 victims), suffering and agony of dying patients. This is creating panic among common people," Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters.
"If you look at history, a pandemic comes once every 100 years. In such a situation, the media should show how doctors and paramedical staff are working continuously,' the leader said.
The BJP leader said many non-medical persons and NGOs are also serving the coronavirus-affected people. "This, too, should be shown to the public as it is very essential for creating a positive atmosphere," he said.
On protests by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh on the issue of shortage of hospital beds, Remdesivir injections and medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, he said in such a difficult situation, politicians should come forward to help people by rising above party politics.
Answering a question, he said the state's BJP government is taking all possible measures to deal with the pandemic.