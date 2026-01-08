Newly Installed Speed Breakers Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen In Madhya Pradesh

In a bizarre theft incident in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, thieves stole several speed breakers installed on city roads to control traffic speed.

The speed breakers were recently installed by the city's Municipal Corporation at a cost of around Rs 8 lakh. They were stolen overnight from some of the city's most crowded locations, including the main road, Durga Nagar intersection, and the stretch between the District Court and Vivekananda Chowk.

These are areas with round-the-clock traffic movement, active policing, and nearby security arrangements. Yet, the thieves managed to uproot and remove the speed breakers without being noticed.

The incident has sparked anger among local residents.

"If even speed breakers on the main roads can be stolen, what safety do ordinary citizens have?" one resident asked.

People are also questioning the effectiveness of the city's surveillance systems and night patrolling and whether the Municipal Corporation and police are actually watching the streets or just driving over them.

The Chief Municipal Officer of the civic body, Durgesh Thakur, confirmed the incident, saying that a case has been registered.

Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to determine how the speed breakers were removed and transported.