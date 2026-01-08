Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Newly Installed Speed Breakers Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen In Madhya Pradesh

The speed breakers were stolen overnight from some of the city's most crowded locations, including the main road.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Newly Installed Speed Breakers Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen In Madhya Pradesh
The speed breakers were recently installed by the city's Municipal Corporation
Vidisha:

In a bizarre theft incident in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, thieves stole several speed breakers installed on city roads to control traffic speed.

The speed breakers were recently installed by the city's Municipal Corporation at a cost of around Rs 8 lakh. They were stolen overnight from some of the city's most crowded locations, including the main road, Durga Nagar intersection, and the stretch between the District Court and Vivekananda Chowk.

These are areas with round-the-clock traffic movement, active policing, and nearby security arrangements. Yet, the thieves managed to uproot and remove the speed breakers without being noticed.

The incident has sparked anger among local residents.

"If even speed breakers on the main roads can be stolen, what safety do ordinary citizens have?" one resident asked. 

People are also questioning the effectiveness of the city's surveillance systems and night patrolling and whether the Municipal Corporation and police are actually watching the streets or just driving over them.

The Chief Municipal Officer of the civic body, Durgesh Thakur, confirmed the incident, saying that a case has been registered.  

Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to determine how the speed breakers were removed and transported.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Speed Breakers Stolen, Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com