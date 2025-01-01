On New Year, Kunal Kamra Targets Blinkit CEO Over Wages To Delivery Partners

Blinkit's co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa on Tuesday revealed what was ordered most on the quick commerce company's mobile application on New Year's Eve, drawing a sharp response from comedian Kunal Kamra, who questioned how much average wages he paid to his delivery partners in 2024.

In a post on X, he said Zomato-backed Blinkit, which claims it delivers items within 10 minutes, received the highest-ever orders in a day, the highest OPM (orders per minute), the highest OPH (orders per hour) and the highest total tips given to delivery partners in a day.

'1,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, 22,322 Partysmart, 2,434 Eno are enroute right now! Prep for after party?," he posted.

1,22,356 packs of condoms

45,531 bottles of mineral water

22,322 Partysmart

2,434 Eno



..are enroute right now! Prep for after party? 😅 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

Kunal Kamra, however, attacked Mr Dhindsa and said the quick commerce platform owners "exploit gig workers" and they "aren't job creators".

They are landlords without owning any land, Mr Kamra, who was last year engaged in a fight with Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal over the after-sales and service quality of the company's electric scooters, charged.

While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I'd like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side.



Platform owners exploit gig workers & they aren't job creators.



They are landlords without owning any land.



They don't have a bone of creativity or innovation all… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 31, 2024

"While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I'd like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side. They (platform owners) don't have a bone of creativity or innovation all they do is exploit people by offering them freedom that they can't afford while giving them wages that can't meet their aspirations," he said.

ALSO READ | From Porsche To BMW, Video Of Luxury Cars Parked At Zomato, Blinkit Offices Goes Viral

He alleged they are "thugs that are using data as oil without paying for the oil fields".

"Someday there will be regulation that humbles them," he added.

Mr Kamra also asked the Blinkit CEO to "enlighten" the public with data on the average wages he paid his delivery partners in 2024.

Can you also enlighten us with data on the average wages you paid your “Delivery Partners” in 2024… https://t.co/v0yBlvobCQ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 31, 2024

Mr Dhindsa was yet to respond.

What Blinkit Delivery Boys Are Paid

Blinkit delivery partners earn up to Rs 50,000 per month with incentives and other benefits, according to the company's website.

Their payments are made every 7 days and they can be their "own boss" by choosing their work hours (4, 8 or 10 hours), the website says.

The delivery partners, who should be 18 years of age or older, also get up to Rs 10 lac accidental and medical insurance.

They also get a joining bonus of up to Rs 4,000.

Blinkit, a Unicorn based in Gurugram, currently serves in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, and other major cities.