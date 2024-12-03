Reddit User Orders PS5 On Blinkit, Receives 'Hing Goli' As 'Free Gift'

A Reddit user has gone viral after he ordered a PlayStation 5 Slim from the quick commerce platform, Blinkit, and received 'hing goli' (Asafoetida) as 'free gift'. The original poster (OP) had ordered the digital edition of PS5 alongside peanut butter when he received the rather quirky gift. "The best part was about buying it from Blinkit along with Peanut butter," the OP captioned the post on the r/ps5India subreddit while sharing pictures of the PS5 box as well as the invoice where he received the 'hing goli'.

As the post gained traction, users noticed the odd but amusing gift and reacted humorously to the situation. "Free hing goli is insane bro," said one user, while another added: "This is the most funniest PS5 buying post on the server."

Another commented: "This is the guy who orders a PS5 to get free delivery of peanut butter."

Some users even playfully questioned the OP on how he managed to explain the grocery shopping list to his family. "Tf is this grocery shopping. How did you even explain it to your family?"

Blinkit delivery in 8 minutes

Last month, a UAE resident boasted about receiving his PS5 in only 23 minutes which led to a deluge of Indian users showcasing the sub-10 minute delivery of the gaming device in various cities of the country.

"Who is gonna tell him?" wrote an Indian user, sharing a screenshot of the PS5 being delivered in only eight minutes.

Sony and Blinkit partner

In April, earlier this year, Sony partnered with the Zomato-owned quick commerce platform to sell PS5 in India. Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa took to social media to announce the move, stating that customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru could get the PS5 Slim editions and the dual sense controller delivered to them in 10 minutes.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is currently priced at Rs 47,490 while the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition costs Rs 37,490. However, gamers in India will have to wait for PS5 Pro owing to a telecom spectrum hurdle in the country. The new iteration of the gaming console supports WiFi 7 that utilises a 6Ghz spectrum band which is yet to be allocated in India.