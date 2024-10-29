Kunal Kamra Accepts Bhavish Aggarwal's 'Join Ola' Offer But With Conditions

Kunal Kamra has been flagging the state of Ola's service centers for several weeks

Weeks after a war of words broke out between them over the after-sales and service quality of the company's electric scooters, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday accepted Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal's job offer but with several conditions. In a post on X, where their debate initially began earlier this month, Mr Kamra said he has "no choice" but to accept Mr Aggarwal's offer to work with OLA.

"After being tagged thousands of times I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee," he said.

The OLA boss had invited Kunal Kamra to "come and help" them out after the latter flagged the service centre situation of the company's electric scooters on October 6.

The argument began when Mr Kamra posted an image on X showing a large number of EV scooters being parked at an Ola service centre.

"Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two-wheelers are many daily wage workers' lifeline," the comedian had written.

In response, Bhavish Aggarwal said that it was a "paid tweet".

"Since you care so much Kunal Kamra, come and help us out! I'll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We're expanding the service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon," he wrote.

Now, Mr Kamra said that the OLA can "seal this collaboration" by committing to various "action points".

"Ola Electric must stand firm in their commitment to solve their service crisis. OLA must commit to completing all scooter repairs within seven business days from service request at authorised service centres," he demanded.

He also said that for repairs beyond seven days, "customers will first receive either a temporary replacement scooter or daily conveyance reimbursement of Rs 500 until repair completion".

"Additionally, customers will earn Rs 500 per delayed day (up to Rs 50,000)," the comedian said.

He also said that every new Ola Electric scooter should be sold with two insurances - one for the vehicle and one for the services.

The service insurance should be free for the customers, Mr Kamra said.

Mr Aggarwal is yet to officially respond to his demands.

Kunal Kamra's Request To Nitin Gadkari Over Ola Issue

Kunal Kamra on Monday also reshared a post by an X user who alleged that all Ola electric scooters at a service centre in Maharashtra were in "bad condition" and that there were "no qualified engineers or technicians" on-site to look after them.

The comedian requested Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to "look at the plight of Indian customers".

"Minister Nitin Gadkari please look at the plight of Indian customers, their voices aren't heard. They can't get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola's responsibility... When will government agencies intervene?," Mr Kamra wrote.

Last week, Harish Abhichandani, the Chief Financial Officer at Ola Electric, said that 99% of the complaints have been resolved to the "complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's comprehensive redressal mechanism".