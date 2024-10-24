Ola Electric Claims To Have Addressed 99.1 Per Cent Customer Complaints

Ola Electric, which made headlines due to a wave of complaints a couple of weeks ago, has announced that it has resolved 99.1% of them to customers' satisfaction. India's largest electric vehicle manufacturer shared this update during a filing at the stock exchange. The company had previously received a show-cause notice from the CCPA earlier this month regarding the high number of complaints. Read on to know what Ola Electric's official statement said.

Harish Abhichandani, Chief Financial Officer at Ola Electric, said, "We wish to reiterate that Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints concerning our vehicles. In fact, we want to emphasize that out of the 10,644 complaints we received from the CCPA, 99.1% were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's comprehensive redressal mechanism."

Kunal Kamra, the comedian who had earlier engaged in a heated debate with Ola Electric's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Ola's claims. He said, "99% of consumer complaints solved means 99% of bikes are moving? Hard to believe. If you're part of the 1%, leave your story below." Kamra encouraged those whose complaints had not yet been resolved to share their experiences.

According to customer complaints, Ola Electric scooters have been plagued by issues such as multiple manufacturing defects and instances of unprofessional behavior from service staff. Additionally, spare parts for the scooters have been difficult to obtain, leading to significant delays. The company has also allegedly indulged in unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements.