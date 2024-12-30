Bengaluru Man Accuses Blinkit Of "Fraud" Over Missing Free Oil, Company Responds

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru resident has sparked a debate online after the user accused Blinkit of "fraud" for failing to deliver a free 1-litre oil pack that was supposedly part of a promotional offer. The user claimed they ordered a 5-litre + 1-litre oil combo but only received the 5-litre pack. In the post, shared by user @Adventurous-Parsnip3, the customer said they raised a complaint with Blinkit, which offered a Rs. 100 coupon as compensation. The user criticized this resolution, stating that the coupon's value was less than the cost of the missing 1-litre oil. They alleged, "Blinkit said the 1-litre oil was free and hence no value can be ascribed to it. What is the recourse available against such frauds?"

The user argued that Blinkit's internal policies were irrelevant to customers, calling for a resolution that matched the actual value of the missing item.

The complaint didn't stop at Reddit. The user also took to X (formerly Twitter) to escalate the matter, tagging BlinkitCares. Initially offered a Rs. 175 refund, the user demanded Rs. 178.83, stating that even the revised refund amount was insufficient.

Eventually, Blinkit refunded Rs. 180, which the user sarcastically described as a "big favour." However, they noted that the refund was still less than the MRP of the missing 1-litre oil, which was Rs. 215. "Blinkit will still make money reselling the 1-litre packet to someone else," the user remarked.

Responding to the allegations, BlinkitCares commented, "Dear Customer, we understand this must be very inconvenient for you. Please be assured that we have highlighted this to the relevant teams for appropriate action. As checked, we refunded the amount for your order and shared the best possible resolution with you via Twitter DM on Dec 26."

The post gained significant traction, with many Reddit users sharing similar grievances. "I just don't buy anything from these quick delivery apps. It's cheaper to buy from a nearby store," one user commented.

Others suggested solutions to avoid such issues. "Never prepay for online orders. Pay via UPI only after verifying the delivery," a user advised. Another noted, "Local stores need to get online to offer the same convenience as q-commerce apps."

The incident highlights growing concerns among consumers about transparency in online delivery platforms and how such disputes are handled.