Diners Cannot Get Refunds After Closure Of Michelin-Starred Restaurant In UK

Purnell's, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Birmingham, shut down on October 12, 2024. It was helmed by celebrity Chef Glynn Purnell, who blamed economic hardships and general struggles in the industry, revealing that bookings had fallen by more than 20%. Customers have discovered that their dining vouchers for the establishment - some of which were worth hundreds of pounds - have been rendered worthless. As per reports, the diners were told that refunds would be impossible. Moreover, some of them did not even know of the closure until it was too late. The chef-patron has apologised for the situation, but several people have been left fuming.

Ben Price, who had got a 250 GBP (Rs 27K approx.) gift voucher for Purnell's, spoke to BirminghamLive about the problem. He said, "I find it pretty poor form that they would take such a significant amount of money from people and offer no recompense or transfer of the voucher across to one of Glynn's other ventures that he is continuing with." Chef Purnell has two other establishments: Plates by Purnell's in Birmingham and The Mount by Glynn Purnell in Henley-in-Arden. After the closure, he said he would focus his efforts on his remaining ventures.

Angela Blacker, a retiree from Shropshire, had also received a Purnell's gift voucher for her birthday, in the form of a '110 GBP (Rs 12K approx.) five-course lunch for two' ticket. On discovering that she would not be able to use it, she told the BBC, "I'm shocked at the level of customer service... We have had absolutely nothing at all. It's not our fault he's closed the restaurant... I was really looking forward to going somewhere posh, but it's not going to happen now."

In a statement, Chef Purnell said, "I have been very grateful for the support in the unfortunate and unforeseen closure of the restaurant after 17 years. The closure is now in the hands of the liquidators which are Woods and Butchers and all queries regarding voucher refunds must legally be addressed to them... We have been advised that refunds can also be requested via customers' own banks and credit card companies. I can only apologise for this difficult situation."

