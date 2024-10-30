Blinkit Customer Claims He Received 0.5 Gram Gold Coin Instead Of 1 Gram: 'Got Scammed'

He claimed that by the time he discovered the error, the return window had expired.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, quick-commerce platforms Blinkit, BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto offered to deliver gold and silver coins to customers. Amid this, a customer has come forward with allegations of being scammed by a quick commerce platform. In a tweet, Mohit Jain claimed that he ordered a 1-gram gold coin and a 10-gram silver coin from Malabar Gold and Diamonds through Blinkit but received a 0.5-gram gold coin instead.

He claimed that by the time he discovered the error, the return window had expired, preventing him from seeking resolution through customer service. To support his claim, Mr Jain shared a photo of the 0.5-gram gold coin he received and screenshots of his original order details.

Sharing his ordeal on X, he wrote, "Got scammed by Blinkit. I ordered one gm gold coin from Blinkit, along with the one gm silver coin. It was all prepaid. I wasn't there at home to receive the order, so I gave the OTP to my younger brother to get it received. After 20 mins I reached home and saw the wrong item was delivered. I got a 0.5gm Malabar gold coin (rose design). What I ordered was 1 gm Mata Lakshmi gold coin."

He added, ''After 20 minutes, the return window got closed and I couldn't contact any support executive. I dialled the delivery person and cried while talking to him.''

I ordered 1 gm gold coin from blinkit, along with the 1gm silver coin. It was all prepaid. I wasn't there at home to receive the order, so I gave the otp to my younger brother to get it received. After 20 mins I reached home and saw wrong item was… pic.twitter.com/N15wSfIhpt — Mohit Jain (@MohitJa30046159) October 29, 2024

He further noted that even the CCTV footage confirmed the delivery of the wrong product.

The aggrieved customer's tweet also included a screenshot of his conversation with Blinkit's customer support, highlighting the platform's inadequate response to his issue. The support team's automated message callously informed Mohit that the "complaint window for the selected item(s) is closed.''

''However, would you like to share feedback as to what went wrong with the selected item(s)? This will help us understand the issue better and improve our services,'' another automated message said.

The tweet has triggered a social media backlash, with many users voicing their outrage and frustration over the alleged scam and platform's handling of the issue. One wrote, "Blinkit is a scam these days. Their customer care is a shitshow of a joke. Even tagging them here has never gotten me a response never mind a solution. Avoid ordering expensive stuff from them."

Another commented, ''I don't know why you guys trust these apps for expensive items. These guys can't manage our small orders. But I feel sorry for you! Hope authorities take notice of this.''

A third user commented, ''We were also scammed by blinkit. We ordered dry fruits for Diwali gift purpose. All the boxes we received were rotten and infested. When we tried to ask for refund they closed the return window and not responding to emails. We have decided not to use blinkit anymore so should oth.''