'Can Zomato Do More?': Man Urges Deepinder Goyal After Encounter With Delivery Boy

A Delhi man was "deeply shaken" after listening to a young Zomato delivery executive who delivered food to his doorstep late one night. Himanshu Bohra shared the story of Shiva Sarkar, a delivery executive barely in his twenties, who works tirelessly through the night to support his family after his father's death.



In his LinkedIn post titled “The Story of Shiva Sarkar,” Mr Bohra said that one night, after wrapping up his work at 3 AM, he ordered food through Zomato.



“As the doorbell rang, I stood up to open it. There he was, Shiva Sarkar, the delivery executive, with a warm smile despite the biting cold outside. But there was something in his eyes. A heaviness, a story untold,” he wrote.



Mr Bohra invited the Zomato agent in, offering him water and inquiring about his well-being. That's when the young man broke down and revealed his struggles. After losing his father, Mr Sarkar was forced to drop out of school in class 8 and take up a job to support his family. His earnings now go toward preparing for his younger sisters' weddings.



“I sat there, in awe of his strength,” Mr Bohra said. “This young man, who should be chasing his aspirations, is instead running against the clock to make ends meet, with a determination that can only be admired.”



Mr Bohra reflected on countless others like Sarkar — "young boys and girls sacrificing their education, dreams, and potential to keep their families afloat.” After meeting Mr Sarkar, he wondered how society could help individuals like him.



The post continued with an emotional plea to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal: “Deepinder Goyal, I love the Zomato app, but can we do more?” He asked if Zomato could introduce upskilling programmes, scholarships, or easy loans for these “unsung heroes.”



“What if these delivery executives could dream again? Could learn skills that open doors to brighter futures while earning a living?” he wrote.



The post, which included a photo of Mr Sarkar (shared with his consent), has since gone viral.



Zomato was quick to respond.

In a comment, the company wrote, “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. This looks quite inspirational, and we are proud of our delivery universe,” asking for the order ID of the delivery partner to express their appreciation for his dedication and hard work.