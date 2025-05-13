Son Of BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh's Wife Found Dead

The body of the son of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's wife Rinku Majumdar, from her previous marriage, was found in a flat in New Town area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Srinjay Majumdar, was declared "brought dead" by doctors when taken to a nearby private hospital, an officer said.

Srinjay (26) is Rinku's son from her previous marriage.

The preliminary report of the post-mortem conducted on the body ruled out any foul play.

It suggested that the death was primarily due to 'acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis', a severe form of pancreatitis, said a senior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the autopsy was conducted.

Rinku Majumdar, a leader of the BJP women's wing, married Ghosh, a former state president of the saffron party, last month.

The police officer said that the deceased was first taken to a private hospital and then to the Bidhannagar sub-divisional hospital.

A case was registered at the Techno City Police Station in this connection.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two of his Srinjay's colleagues visited him at the flat on Monday night, the policeman said.

Ms Majumdar told reporters that her son was suffering from some neurological disease and was on medication for the last year and a half.

She also said that her son could be under "severe stress" after she got married and left the flat to start living with Ghosh at his home.

"I came to know that he was neither eating properly nor taking medicines. He never told me, but being a mother, I could feel that he was depressed," Ms Majumdar said.

Ms Majumdar also said that she was planning to take Srinjay to where she was staying now.

"He never told me that he was upset after the marriage. His friends asked me to take him with me... I was about to do that," Ms Majumdar said, referring to the 'Mother's Day' celebrations organised by Srijay and the gifts he presented to her on that occasion.

Mr Ghosh expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of his "son" and said that he could not understand how to deal with the loss.

"It's my bad luck. I am so very unfortunate. I never had the happiness of having a son, but I am mourning the demise. Srinjay was close to me. We went to watch matches. We were fond of each other," Mr Ghosh said.

Srinjay's father, who lives in Halisahar in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, also went to the RG Kar Hospital.

"He spoke to me a week back and told me that he would be coming home... I do not know what to say," the sobbing father said.

