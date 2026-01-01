Bengal Comeback Likely For BJP Veteran Dilip Ghosh Before Election

The 61-year-old Dilip Ghosh, a former Lok Sabha MP, is one of the more prominent faces of Bengal politics and one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's seniormost leaders in the state.

His candid remarks have often led to controversies. But, under his leadership, the party also gained momentum and support it had not previously experienced in Bengal, which is one of a handful to have consistently rejected the BJP's brand of muscular religious nationalism.

However, Ghosh has been 'missing in action' over the past few weeks and months.

That is about to change as the BJP preps for next year's Assembly election - in which it hopes to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat to Trinamool Congress boss Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and the BJP's ace political strategist, has reached out to Ghosh to try and bring him back into the fold. The BJP is aware, sources said, it needs the organisational talents of the man who orchestrated its successful 2019 Lok Sabha campaign.

In 2019 the BJP, contesting solo, won 18 of 42 seats, 16 more than it won last time around.

Sources told NDTV Shah - who was in Kolkata this week to review poll prep - held a one-on-one eight-minute meeting with Ghosh at a city hotel. Sources said the conversation was brief.

Shah reportedly asked Ghosh, "How are things looking for the BJP?"

Ghosh reportedly replied, "The public is charged up... the party isn't."

The assessment is worrying for a party that, internally, has made it clear a fourth loss to didi is not an option, and that it is imperative to build on the 2021 result - 71 seats. Shah, therefore, instructed Ghosh to join hands with the party's new state unit boss, Samik Bhattacharya.

Both have been asked to hold public rallies in every Lok Sabha constituency.