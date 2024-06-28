'Annual Vehicular Sacrifice': Rain Turns Delhi Into Meme Capital, Social Media Explodes With Sarcasm

The annual waterlogging of Minto Bridge became a focal point for memes.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Friday, causing widespread flooding and traffic chaos. The downpour, the heaviest in a single day of June in 88 years, brought the national capital to a standstill. Streets were inundated, flights were suspended at Terminal-1 of Delhi Airport, and power cuts affected many areas.

However, amidst the disruption, Delhi residents found humor in the situation. Social media was flooded with memes and sarcastic comments, particularly regarding the annual flooding of Minto Bridge. A video of a car submerged under the bridge went viral, with some netizens calling it the "annual vehicular sacrifice" that confirms the arrival of the monsoon.

One user joked that the weather department "doesn't consider it a proper rain until a car gets stuck under Minto Bridge." Another suggested the bridge needs "its own live feed on YouTube" during the monsoon season.

While the memes provided comic relief, the flooding caused significant issues. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reported his house was flooded with a foot of water, ruining furniture and carpets. He even jokingly warned Parliament colleagues he might need a boat to get to work.

"People of Delhi observe annual vehicular sacrifice at Minto Bridge as part of ancient tradition officially announcing the arrival of monsoon rains in the capital," Kabir Taneja, an X user, wrote on the microblogging platform.

Businessman Suhel Seth said, "For all those criticising the Minto Road Bridge flooding: remember only when it gets flooded do we know the monsoons are upon us. It's the only barometer we have so stop the criticism please. Am now waiting for the gondolas in Gurgaon."

Another X user with the handle @ColdCigar wrote, "Minto Bridge ke neeche jab tak gaadi na fase tab tak baarish ko baarish mausam Vibhag bhi nahi maanta hai" (Even the weather department doesn't consider it a proper rain until a car gets stuck under Minto Bridge), while one Birender Dhanoa suggested the Minto Bridge "needs its own live feed on YouTube" during the rains.

Minto Bridge, renamed Shivaji Bridge, was built in 1933 and connects Connaught Place to the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station. Over the years, it has come to be known for being waterlogged after each spell of heavy rain, almost without fail.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi with a fury in the early hours of Friday as heavy rains, the highest in a single day of June in 88 years, brought the national capital to a standstill leaving streets flooded, traffic caught in chaos and flight operations suspended at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 due to a canopy collapse.

In several areas, vehicles were submerged as rain water flooded streets. Many areas experienced prolonged power cuts and several trees were uprooted.

X user Chetna @chetnakum said the city has four seasons - "Furnace, flood, smoke and spring" as she made light of the problems Delhi faces in different seasons.

Meanwhile, Naresh Nambisan shared the photo of a man, sleeping with a tyre tube wrapped around him. "This man in Delhi claims he would be safe even in the event of a major flood at night. I think he has a point," the X user posted.

This man in Delhi claims he would be safe even in the event of a major flood at night.

A video of water pouring down from the roof at Delhi airport also circulated on social media, attracting comparisons with Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport that is famous for its indoor waterfall.

The HSBC Rain Vortex at the Singapore airport is 40-metre tall and is known to be the tallest indoor waterfall in the world.

X user Banrakas posted photos of the Rain Vortex and added, "When Singapore Changi airport has a water fountain, everyone goes gaga over it. When Delhi airport has a fountain, everyone has issues with it." Another user, Vishal, said, "No need to go for Singapore, just go to Delhi and enjoy."

The heavy rains also highlighted drainage problems in the city. Flooding subsided after water was pumped out, but the incident serves as a reminder of the challenges Delhi faces during the monsoon season.