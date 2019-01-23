"Defiant Patriot": Political Leaders Across Party Lines Remember Netaji

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Subhas Chandra Bose, who had earlier been a member of the Indian National Congress, had later went on to form the Indian National Army or INA (also known as the Azad Hind Fauj), to fight the British.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 23, 2019 10:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Defiant Patriot': Political Leaders Across Party Lines Remember Netaji

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2019: Political leaders across parties remembered Netaji today


New Delhi: 

Several political leaders across party lines remembered the contributions of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his 122nd Birth Anniversary today. Subhas Chandra Bose, who had earlier been a member of the Indian National Congress, had later went on to form the Indian National Army or INA (also known as the Azad Hind Fauj), to fight the British. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a museum at the Red Fort today to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

PM Modi had last year also renamed three islands of Andaman and Nicobar to mark the 75th anniversary of the raising of the Indian national flag by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as he is popularly known. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island were renamed by the PM as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively.

A number of political leaders have taken to social media today to commemorate the 122nd Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted saying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "remains one of our most beloved national heroes."

PM Modi tweeted a video with archive footage of Subhas Chandra Bose, saying "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti." In the tweet, he also said Netaji was "a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free."

The Congress party remembered Subhas Chandra Bose saying he was "a true nationalist, a defiant patriot."

BJP chief Amit Shah in a tweet in Hindi, said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "raised a sustained campaign against British rule."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also tweeted his tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "ignited patriotism among the people and inspired them to sacrifice everything for the freedom of the motherland." In the tweet, he also said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is "an icon of India's freedom movement."

Telugu Desam party chief N Chandrababu Naidu also tweeted, saying Netji Subhas Chandra Bose was a "fearless nationalist and hero of the masses."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted saying Subhas Chandra Bose's "valour, patriotism and leadership would always be an inspiration for generations to come."

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also tweeted sand art created by his students, commemorating Subhas Chandra Bose at Odisha's Puri beach.

"His ideology was nationalism... He lived by it. All over the world, people took inspiration from Netaji Subhas Bose in their fights against colonialism and inequality. We remain committed to fulfilling Netaji's ideals and building an India he would be proud of," PM Modi had said in October last year.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Netaji Subhas Chandra BoseNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose 122nd Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nissan NicksSabarimalaSubhas Chandra Bose MuseumNZ vs INDLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHMohammed ShamiAkhilesh YadavPM Narendra ModiTej PratapAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................