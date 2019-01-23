'Defiant Patriot': Political Leaders Across Party Lines Remember Netaji

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2019: Political leaders across parties remembered Netaji today

Several political leaders across party lines remembered the contributions of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his 122nd Birth Anniversary today. Subhas Chandra Bose, who had earlier been a member of the Indian National Congress, had later went on to form the Indian National Army or INA (also known as the Azad Hind Fauj), to fight the British. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a museum at the Red Fort today to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

PM Modi had last year also renamed three islands of Andaman and Nicobar to mark the 75th anniversary of the raising of the Indian national flag by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as he is popularly known. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island were renamed by the PM as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively.

A number of political leaders have taken to social media today to commemorate the 122nd Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted saying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "remains one of our most beloved national heroes."

Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. Netaji is cherished, remembered and missed to this day all over the country #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2019

PM Modi tweeted a video with archive footage of Subhas Chandra Bose, saying "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti." In the tweet, he also said Netaji was "a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free."

I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti.



He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India. pic.twitter.com/QpE967nuUH - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2019

The Congress party remembered Subhas Chandra Bose saying he was "a true nationalist, a defiant patriot."

Subhas Chandra Bose was a true nationalist, a defiant patriot and one of India's greatest freedom fighters. He will always be remembered for his role in building the Indian National Army & serving the Congress party as one its strongest presidents. #JaiHindpic.twitter.com/wNHdTBv3TJ - Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2019

BJP chief Amit Shah in a tweet in Hindi, said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "raised a sustained campaign against British rule."

नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस जी एक ऐसे महानायक थे जिन्होंने देश की आज़ादी के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर दिया। नेताजी ने देश की युवा शक्ति को संगठित किया और आजाद हिंद फौज का नेतृत्व कर अंग्रेजी हुकूमत के खिलाफ आंदोलन किया। ऐसे महान सेनानी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/zvDc7wXmfL - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2019

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also tweeted his tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

My tribute to the great Indian freedom fighter #NetajiSubhasChandraBose on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LCIFKpzd5X - Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 23, 2019

Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "ignited patriotism among the people and inspired them to sacrifice everything for the freedom of the motherland." In the tweet, he also said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is "an icon of India's freedom movement."

My salutations to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. He ignited patriotism among the people and inspired them to sacrifice everything for the freedom of our motherland. He is an icon of India's freedom movement and also a role model for today's youth. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 23, 2019

Telugu Desam party chief N Chandrababu Naidu also tweeted, saying Netji Subhas Chandra Bose was a "fearless nationalist and hero of the masses."

Remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the fearless nationalist and hero of the masses, on his birth anniversary. - N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 23, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted saying Subhas Chandra Bose's "valour, patriotism and leadership would always be an inspiration for generations to come."

My humble tributes and salute to Netaji #SubhashChandraBose on his birth anniversary. His valour, patriotism and leadership would always be an inspiration for generations to come.. pic.twitter.com/UgyOh8L0x4 - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 23, 2019

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also tweeted sand art created by his students, commemorating Subhas Chandra Bose at Odisha's Puri beach.

Remembering #NetajiSubhasChandraBose on his birthday anniversary. My students created SandArt at puri beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/TidHOMC0mw - Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 23, 2019

"His ideology was nationalism... He lived by it. All over the world, people took inspiration from Netaji Subhas Bose in their fights against colonialism and inequality. We remain committed to fulfilling Netaji's ideals and building an India he would be proud of," PM Modi had said in October last year.