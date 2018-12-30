PM Modi, On Visit To The Andamans, Renames 3 Islands

Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island have been renamed as a tribute to Independence movement leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: December 30, 2018 18:56 IST
PM Narendra Modi also announced the setting up of a deemed university after Netaji.


Port Blair: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar to mark the 75th anniversary of the raising of the Indian national flag by freedom movement icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the fight for India's independence.

The Ross Island was renamed to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island would now be known as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep, PM Modi said during a speech in Port Blair.

Havelock Island has been renamed to Swaraj Dweep.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative stamp, its first-day cover and a Rs-75 coin on this special day.

He also announced setting up of a university after Netaji.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the Marina Park here and raised a national flag on a 150-feet high mast.

He also paid floral tribute at Netaji's statue in the park.

(With inputs from PTI)

Andaman and Nicobar IslandsPM Narendra ModiNetaji Subhash Chandra Bose
