PM Modi, On Visit To The Andamans, Renames 3 Islands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar to mark the 75th anniversary of the raising of the Indian national flag by freedom movement icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the fight for India's independence.

The Ross Island was renamed to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island would now be known as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep, PM Modi said during a speech in Port Blair.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative stamp, its first-day cover and a Rs-75 coin on this special day.

He also announced setting up of a university after Netaji.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the Marina Park here and raised a national flag on a 150-feet high mast.

He also paid floral tribute at Netaji's statue in the park.

