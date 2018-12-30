PM Modi In Port Blair LIVE: 3 Andaman And Nicobar Islands To Be Renamed Today

PM Modi will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Port Blair today to mark the 75th anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's declaration of the formation of the Azad Hind government in 1943. The prime minister is scheduled to release a commemorative postal stamp, coin and first day cover to mark the 75th year of 'Azad Hind'.

PM Modi will also inaugurate an industrial training institute at Arong and lay the foundation stone for some infrastructure projects and later lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair and will visit the Cellular Jail in the city. PM Modi will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair. He will pay floral tributes at statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at Marina Park in Port Blair.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Modi's visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands: