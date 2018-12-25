3 Popular Andaman And Nicobar Islands To Be Renamed: Report

Havelock Island is the largest island in Andaman and Nicobar.

Three islands in Andaman and Nicobar will be given new names by the government, the latest in the list of places being renamed across the country. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island will be renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively, news agency ANI reported.

In March 2017, a BJP leader had made a demand in the Rajya Sabha to change the name of popular tourist destination Havelock Island. LA Ganesan said naming a place after a person who had fought Indian patriots in 1857 was a matter of shame.

Havelock Island is named after British general, Sir Henry Havelock, who served in India during the British administration. It is the largest island in the union territory.

It was in Andaman and Nicobar that freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose established a provisional government of Free India or Azad Hind in 1943, when it was captured by Japanese forces.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, renamed several places across the state this year with Mughal Sarai renamed as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya.

After Faizabad and Allahabad were renamed, there was a growing clamour from within the BJP to change the names of more cities.

A BJP lawmaker from Agra said that the city should be renamed as Agravan or Agarwal. Controversial legislator from Sardhana, Sangeet Som, wanted the name of Muzaffarnagar to be changed to Laxmi Nagar.

The state government justified the name changes across Uttar Pradesh saying they are merely restoring older names and correcting historical distortions.

While campaign for the elections in Telangana, Yogi Adityanath had said the BJP will change the name of Karimnagar district to Karimpuram if the party is voted to power. Yogi Adityanath and a BJP lawmaker in Telangana had said Hyderabad will be renamed as Bhagyanagar if the BJP wins.

Ahmedabad in Gujarat is also likely to be renamed Karnavati before the 2019 national elections, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said last month.