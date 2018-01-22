Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: All You Need To Know

Born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Orissa, Subhash was the ninth child of Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi. Raised among eight brothers and six sisters, his father Janakinath was a renowned lawyer in Cuttack. Growing up, Netaji was a bright student who completed his B.A. in Philosophy from the Presidency College in Calcutta (today known as Kolkata). Sent to England by his father to appear for the Civil Services Examination, Netaji scored the highest marks in English and was placed fourth overall.
Known for his patriotic zeal, in April 1921 he resigned from the Indian Civil Service and returned to India. His frequent run-ins with the authorities earned him notoriety as a rebel by the then-British government in India. Aligned with the Indian National Congress at first, ideological differences between Subhash Chandra Bose and key figures within the party forced him to resign.
In 1942, he formed the Indian National Army in Southeast Asia with the help of Japan, comprising of Indian soldiers the British Indian army captured in war. Netaji established a provisional government of Free India or Azad Hind in 1943 in Andaman and Nicobar, then captured by Japanese forces. Netaji is believed to have died in a plane that crash shortly after take-off. Due to the mystery surrounding the circumstances of his death, the Government of India has since set up a number of committees to investigate the case. However, Netaji left behind a legacy that have inspired generations of young Indians over the years. His role in the freedom movement will be celebrated on Netaji Jayanti.