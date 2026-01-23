PM Modi Pays Tributes To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid glowing tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, saying he epitomised fearless leadership and unwavering patriotism.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi also listed out steps taken by his government to popularise Bose's ideals and slammed efforts by previous governments to forget his contribution to the nation.

"On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is commemorated as Parakram Diwas, we recall his indomitable courage, resolve and unparalleled contribution to the nation. He epitomised fearless leadership and unwavering patriotism. His ideals continue to inspire generations to build a strong India," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said Bose has always inspired him greatly, and he launched the e-Gram Vishwagram Yojana as the chief minister of Gujarat on January 23, 2009, to honour him.

"This was a pioneering scheme aimed at transforming Gujarat's IT landscape. The scheme was launched from Haripura, which had a special place in Netaji Bose's life. I will never forget the manner in which the people of Haripura welcomed me and organised a procession on the same road where Netaji Bose had travelled," he said.

PM Modi said in 2012, a big programme was organised in Ahmedabad to mark the Azad Hind Fauj Day, which was attended by people inspired by Bose, including former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma.

Recalling Bose's glorious contribution, however, did not "fit the agenda of those who ruled the nation for decades", the prime minister said.

"Hence, efforts were made to forget him. But our beliefs are different. At every possible juncture, we have popularised his life and ideals," he said.

PM Modi said a "landmark step" was the declassification of files and documents relating to him.

In another post, he said 2018 was a landmark year for two reasons: celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Azad Hind government at the Red Fort, where he said he had a memorable interaction with INA Veteran Lalti Ram, and observing the 75th anniversary of Bose unfurling the tricolour in Srivijayapuram (then Port Blair) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Three prominent islands were also renamed, including Ross Island, which became Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep," PM Modi said.

"At the Red Fort, the Kranti Mandir museum has substantial historical material relating to Netaji Bose and the INA, including the cap worn by Netaji Bose. This was also a part of our efforts to preserve and deepen knowledge of his historical contribution," he said.

The prime minister said Bose's birth anniversary was declared as Parakram Diwas to honour him.

"In 2021, I visited Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata, from where Netaji began his great escape," he said.

The prime minister said a shining example of his government's efforts to shed colonial mindset and reverence to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose can be seen in the decision to place his grand statue next to India Gate, in the heart of the national capital.

This grand statue will inspire people for generations to come, the prime minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)