Looking At All Legal Angles To Change Ahmedabad's Name, Says Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani's deputy Nitin Patel said Gujarat can consider name change at "right time".

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said that the state government will take concrete steps to change the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati after assessing "legal and all other angles."

"We are contemplating changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati, the talks of which have been going on since a long time. Concrete steps will be taken after looking at it from legal and all other angles. We will think about it in the time to come," Mr Rupani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His statement comes two days after Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that his government is considering renaming Ahmedabad as 'Karnavati' if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages to get people's support.

"People are still having a feeling that Ahmedabad should be renamed as Karnavati. If we get required support to overcome the legal hurdles, we are always ready to change the name of the city," Mr Patel told reporters on Tuesday when asked if the state government had a plan to rename India's only city having the 'World Heritage' tag.

Historically, the area around Ahmedabad has been inhabited since the 11th century, when it was known as Ashaval.

Chaulukya ruler Karna of Anhilwara (modern Patan) had waged a successful war against the Bhil king of Ashaval and established a city called Karnavati on the banks of the Sabarmati river.

Sultan Ahmed Shah in 1411 AD had laid the foundation of a new walled city near Karnavati and named it Ahmedabad after the four saints in the area by the name Ahmed.

The names of a number of Indian cities and railway stations have been changed in the recent past. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced renaming of Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj saying the name holds great significance to India.

In addition, the Mughalsarai Railway Station was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction earlier the year.



(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)