Changing Station Name Won't Help Trains Come On Time: UP Minister

Mughalsarai railway station has been renamed as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction (PTI)

Hours after Mughalsarai railway station was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said that changing names will not lead to development or help trains come on time.

Mr Rajbhar, who represents Zahoorabad constituency, said, "Changing of names of stations won't lead to trains coming on time. The government should rectify the mismanagement in Indian Railway."

BJP president Amit Shah along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the new Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station, which was earlier known as Mughalsarai.

Decked up in saffron now, the station is one of the oldest and biggest railway junctions in the state. The renaming of the iconic railway station was proposed by Mr Adityanath in August last year and was later approved by the centre.

The station was renamed as Deendayal Upadhyay junction to honour the ideologue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.