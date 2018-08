Amit Shah along with Yogi Adityanath and other at the event on Sunday

Around five men, wearing black bands and trying to reach the fleet of BJP president Amit Shah, were detained today, the police said.

District Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said, "The men, wearing black bands were trying to reach the BJP president's fleet, when he was leaving the meeting venue after addressing the rally."

The police officer said the protestors were detained because they were trying to create hindrance during the VIP movement.