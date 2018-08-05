Wrong Platform: Yashwant Sinha On Amit Shah's Poll Pitch At Mughalsarai

Amit Shah had been the key speaker at the function.

BJP chief Amit Shah's strong political pitch at the renaming of the Mughalsarai station drew barbs today from former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. In a scathing tweet, the arch BJP critic who quit the party just three months ago, questioned whether it was appropriate of Mr Shah to seek votes at a function for which the government was footing the bill.

"The Mughalsarai stn renaming function was an official one arranged at govt cost. Did it behove Amit Shah to ask for votes for BJP at this function? The finest values of our democracy are being destroyed one by one, nobody even notices, much less worry," his tweet read.

Mr Shah had been the key speaker at the function, which he attended along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In his address, Mr Shah had summed up how the state benefitted under the BJP rule both on a central and local level and the Narendra Modi government's initiative for farmers, backward classes and women. He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the lack of development in the state over decades and the huge political controversy of Assam citizens' register.

"The road to 2019 elections will go via UP. UP will decide the next government in the centre," Mr Shah had said. "I promise you that when after 5 years we will come asking for votes, UP will be India's best state... Tell me, in 2019 will you form the Modi government once again? Will you make the BJP victorious? Will you vote for the lotus symbol? Will you give more than 74 seats?" he asked.

With less than a year to go for the national elections, the sparring between the government and the opposition has grown increasingly intense. The latest flashpoint is the draft citizens' list in Assam, over which the two sides are at loggerheads.

Mr Shah launched sharp attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, asking him to spell out his stand on the issue. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Dalit powerhouse Mayawati, who have formed a common front against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, were not spared.

"Today I would like to ask the SP, the BSP and the Congress whether they want the infiltrators to stay in the country or they should be driven out," he said.