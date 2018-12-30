PM Modi To Launch Infrastructure Projects In Andaman And Nicobar Islands Today

PM Modi reached Port Blair on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The Prime Minister has seven events planned for the day, starting with a visit to Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar.

He will lay a wreath at the memorial and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls, a statement from his office said.

PM Modi will then meet tribal chiefs at the BJR Stadium. He is also expected to address a public meeting there, PM's party, the BJP, said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate an industrial training institute at Arong and lay the foundation stone for some infrastructure projects, news agency PTI said.

Later in the day, he will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair and will visit the Cellular Jail in the city. PM Modi will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair. He will pay floral tributes at statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at Marina Park in Port Blair, the statement said.

Three islands are also likely to be given new names during PM's visit. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island are expected to be renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively.

At the Netaji Stadium, the Prime Minister will release a commemorative postal stamp, coin and first day cover to mark the 75th anniversary of the hoisting of the tricolour on Indian soil by Subhash Chandra Bose.

He will also release the innovation and start-up policy for the islands.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a 7 MegaWatt solar power plant, and solar village. He will also lay the foundation stone for a number of development projects and address a gathering, the statement said.