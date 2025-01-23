Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance And Famous Quotes

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as 'Parakram Diwas' or Courage Day, is celebrated annually on 23 January to honour one of India's most prominent freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. From establishing and leading the Indian National Army to forming alliances against the British during World War II, Netaji was among the key figures to lay the foundation for the modern Indian state. This year marks the 128th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Now as we celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti today, here's everything to know about India's iconic freedom fighter.

Born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha, Subhas Chandra Bose was the ninth child of Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi. Growing up, he was a bright student who completed his BA in Philosophy from the Presidency College in Calcutta (today known as Kolkata). His father also sent him to England to appear for the Civil Services Examination. He scored the highest marks in English and placed fourth overall.

It was in 1921 that he resigned from the Indian Civil Service and returned to India. His frequent run-ins with the authorities earned him notoriety as a rebel by the then-British government in India. Netaji worked under the mentorship of prominent Congress leader Chittaranjan Das who, along with Motilal Nehru, left the Congress Party to form the Swaraj Party in 1922.

In 1923, Netaji was elected the President of All India Youth Congress Committee and the Secretary of Bengal State Congress. Subhash Chandra Bose briefly served as the mayor of Calcutta in 1930.

Netaji travelled across Europe in the 1930s, and met leaders including Benito Mussolini. After returning to India, he became Congress president in 1938, leading to his multiple attempts to restore India's independence.

Netaji left behind a legacy that has inspired generations of young Indians over the years. To honour his efforts in restoring Indian freedom, the government in 2021 announced that 23rd January will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas.'

According to the Government of India, this initiative is in order to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as the legendary freedom fighter did.

Here are some inspirational quotes by Subhas Chandra Bose: