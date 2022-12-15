Delhi-Bound Flight From Nepal Halted Due To Cabin Crew Strike

The cabin crew are demanding job security. (Representational)

A Delhi-bound flight from Nepal was halted by Nepal Airlines Corporation on Thursday due to a strike called by the flag carrier's cabin crew association.

The Kathmandu-Delhi flight, scheduled for 1:30 pm was temporarily suspended, Nepal Airlines spokesperson Archana Khadka told PTI.

The cabin crew are demanding job security and an extension of their contract period, news portal Ratopati.com reported.

The flight was expected to leave at 8 pm after the airline management addressed some of the crew's demands, Khadka said.

On Wednesday too, a Kathmandu to Delhi flight was halted for a few hours because of the strike.

Around 120 cabin crew members also staged a sit-in at the National Airlines' head office to press for their demands.

Hundreds of passengers travelling in different international sectors have been hit hard because of the strike since Wednesday, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

