Ravi Atri, The Alleged 'Fixer' Behind NEET Exam Paper Leak

Ravi Atri, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET-UG 2024 exam paper leak, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) amid nationwide protests by students seeking a probe into the exam. Atri, from Neemka village in Greater Noida, was implicated in a scheme that has raised questions on the integrity of one of India's most competitive exams for medical education.

The controversy erupted after 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 in the NEET-UG exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) attributed this to the awarding of grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical delays in paper distribution at some centres. However, a probe by Bihar police revealed that the exam paper had been leaked to a select few candidates.

The NEET-UG examination, taken by nearly 24 lakh aspiring medical students, was held on May 5, and results were expedited for early release on June 4. Despite the NTA's attempts to manage the fallout, accusations of a widespread leak persisted, prompting protests and legal actions across the country. The Supreme Court also intervened, chastising the NTA for its handling of the matter.

Central to the unfolding scandal is Ravi Atri, known for his alleged involvement in previous exam paper leaks across various states. His modus operandi allegedly involved uploading solved question papers on social media platforms through a network known as the 'solver gang'. Atri's notoriety stretches back to his arrest in 2012 by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for his alleged role in leaking medical entrance exam papers.

The Bihar Police, which initially arrested several individuals connected to the leak, including a student and accomplices, expanded its investigation beyond state borders. Connections to Atri surfaced during interrogations, leading to his eventual capture by the UP STF.

In 2007, Atri's family sent him to Kota to prepare for his medical entrance exam. He cleared the exam in 2012 and got admission in PGI Rohtak, but did not appear for the exam in the fourth year. Authorities said that by then he had come in contact with the 'exam mafia' and was sitting as a proxy for other candidates. He also started playing a key role in circulating the leaked papers among students.