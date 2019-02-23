Nearly 100 Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Parking Lot Of Bengaluru Aero Show

Aero India 2019: Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the Yelahanka air base.

Nearly 100 vehicles have been gutted in a big fire at the parking lot of the venue of the Aero Show in Bengaluru this afternoon.

Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the Yelahanka air base in north Bengaluru, where about a hundred aircraft are parked for the biennial aero event.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and 10 water engines have also been dispatched to the spot.

"Fire in the open field parking lot of aero show. Nearly 20 cars burnt. Fire fighting operations by Chief Fire Officer and 10 water tenders staff under way (sic)," tweeted senior police official MN Reddi.

The five-day Aero Show started on Wednesday and will conclude tomorrow.

More details are awaited.