Aero India LIVE Updates: Major Fire At Air Show, Nearly 100 Cars Burnt

Aero India 2019: Ace badminton player PV Sindhu flew in the HAL's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the mega air show in Bengaluru.

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 23, 2019 13:50 IST
Aero India 2019: The five-day Aero Show started on Wednesday and will conclude tomorrow.

Bengaluru: 

Nearly 100 vehicles have been gutted in a big fire at the parking lot of the venue of the Aero Show in Bengaluru this afternoon. No casualties have been reported. Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the Yelahanka air base in north Bengaluru, where about a hundred aircraft are parked for the biennial aero event. Earlier today, a fleet of seven Surya Kiran aircraft performed for the first time after the aircraft collision in earlier this week that led to the death of a pilot and injured two from the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team.

Here are the LIVE updates on Aero India 2019:

 


Feb 23, 2019
13:49 (IST)
PV Sindhu At Aero India 2019
Ace badminton player PV Sindhu flew in the HAL's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at Bengaluru's air show Aero India 2019
Feb 23, 2019
13:46 (IST)
Aero India 2019: 100 Vehicles On Fire Near Bengaluru Air Show, Cigarette Could Be Cause
Aero India 2019: Fire Brought Under control, No Injuries Reported

Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the Yelahanka air base in north Bengaluru, where about a hundred aircraft are parked for the biennial Aero India 2019 event.
"Fire in the open field parking lot of aero show. Nearly 20 cars burnt. Fire fighting operations by Chief Fire Officer and 10 water tenders staff under way (sic)," tweeted senior police official MN Reddi.
