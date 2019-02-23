Aero India LIVE Updates: Major Fire At Air Show, Nearly 100 Cars Burnt

Aero India 2019: The five-day Aero Show started on Wednesday and will conclude tomorrow.

Nearly 100 vehicles have been gutted in a big fire at the parking lot of the venue of the Aero Show in Bengaluru this afternoon. No casualties have been reported. Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the Yelahanka air base in north Bengaluru, where about a hundred aircraft are parked for the biennial aero event. Earlier today, a fleet of seven Surya Kiran aircraft performed for the first time after the aircraft collision in earlier this week that led to the death of a pilot and injured two from the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team.

Here are the LIVE updates on Aero India 2019: