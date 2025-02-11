"An Unforgettable Experience": Aviation Minister Takes Sortie In Jet Trainer

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu took a sortie today as a co-pilot in the HJT-36 jet trainer at the Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru during the 2025 Aero India show. Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 has been rechristened 'Yashas' from 'Sitara' after undergoing extensive modifications.

"An unforgettable experience of flying a jet at Aero India 2025. Had the incredible opportunity to do a sortie on the HJT-36 'Yashas', a remarkable jet aircraft proudly made in India by HAL. This indigenous marvel is a testament to India's growing prowess in aerospace and defence manufacturing," Ram Mohan Naidu said.

"Thrilled to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision soaring to new heights with state-of-the-art avionics," he added.

Wearing a pilot G suit, Mr Naidu first gave a thumbs up, then wore the pilot's helmet and the oxygen mask before taking off.

The aircraft was piloted by Harsh Vardhan Thakur, a Chief Test Pilot with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the manufacturer of 'Yashas'/'Sitara'.

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu with HAL's Chief Test Pilot HV Thakur

The aircraft is part of the flying display at the air show. It was renamed during Aero India 2025.

"The large-scale changes to the baseline intermediate training platform have led to significant upheaval in its capabilities and hence provided an opportunity for a new name to be given per the aircraft's continued relevance as a training system for modern military aviation," HAL CMD, DK Sunil said.

The aircraft was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit for induction into service. These will enhance training effectiveness and operational efficiency, whilst providing weight reduction and overcoming obsolescence of imported equipment with Indian LRUs (Line-Replaceable Units), the HAL said.

HJT-36 will act as a stage 2 trainer for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, bridging the gap between the HAL and the high-performance Su-30 or Tejas fighters, ensuring a seamless progression in pilot training.

Over 70% of its components including the airframe, avionics and flight control systems are domestically produced but the aircraft is powered by the Russian NPO Saturn AL-55I engine HAL is looking for options for indigenisation.