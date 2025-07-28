What Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Said In Parliament On Air India Crash, Technical Defects In Aircrafts

Commercial airlines in India have reported a total of 2,094 technical defects between 2021 and June 2025, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The year-wise data shows that 514 defects were recorded in 2021, rising slightly to 528 in 2022. The numbers then declined to 448 in 2023, 421 in 2024, and 183 defects in the first half of 2025.

The Minister also provided data on passenger complaints received over the last five years. The DGCA received a total of 21,368 complaints from flyers over the same period. The highest number of complaints, 5,513, was registered in 2023. The annual breakdown includes 4,131 complaints in 2021, 3,783 in 2022, 4,016 in 2024, and 3,925 in the first half of 2025. These complaints reflect growing dissatisfaction and potential safety and service lapses in airline operations.

This disclosure comes as a response to a starred Question raised by MP Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr Naidu informed the House that these defects, which include minor and serious snags, are required to be reported, investigated, and rectified under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Mr Naidu also outlined, "All aircraft operators shall have a system in their organisation to ensure that all defects, minor or others, whether reported by flight crew or observed by maintenance crew, are recorded and investigated for taking appropriate rectification action. All serious defects shall be intimated immediately by all operators to DGCA."

AI171 Crash

In response to a query raised about the current steps taken by the government to enforce safety standards, considering the recent AI 171 crash, the minister said that the DGCA has enhanced checks and inspections of critical aircraft components and systems. Safety assurance processes have been intensified to detect and resolve systemic risks.

Additionally, Indian regulations are being continuously updated to align with international norms, including those laid out by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

While the decline in reported defects in recent years may reflect improved maintenance practices, the consistently high number of investigations and passenger complaints highlights the need for more robust safety enforcement.

As a preventive safety measure, the DGCA, on June 13, a day after the crash, directed additional inspections of all 33 Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft operated by Air India. Of these, 31 aircraft have been checked, with minor issues found in 8 planes, which were cleared after rectification. Two aircraft remain under scheduled maintenance.

An official investigation into the probable causes of the incident has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents & Incidents) Rules, 2017.

The DGCA continues its systematic safety oversight through audits, spot checks, ramp inspections and night surveillance. The regulator's Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) guides routine checks across all aircraft and airport operators.

On Helicopter Crashes

To a question asked by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol said, "12 helicopter accidents have taken place in five years and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tightened safety for Char Dham operations."

12 helicopter accidents have been reported in the last five years, including seven in Uttarakhand, the highest among all states. Four accidents have taken place in Maharashtra and one in Chhattisgarh. The minister said, "DGCA has reinforced safety protocols for helicopter operations, particularly during the Chardham Yatra, with Stricter access control, improved helipad parking and slot management, mandatory pilot training upgrades, enhanced surveillance and safety audits and emphasis on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent future mishaps."