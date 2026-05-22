NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026 To Bring Together India's Top Education Voices

NDTV is set to host the NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026, in partnership with Deakin University, on May 25, 2026, in New Delhi, bringing together some of the most influential names from the worlds of education, policymaking, innovation and global academia. Following the success of its previous edition in 2025, this year's conclave will focus on India's educational transformation under the National Education Policy as the country moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047. The discussions will centre around the “full-circle” journey of Indian students – from foundational learning and rural education to entrepreneurship, global classrooms and the future workforce.

A major highlight of the conclave will be the session titled ‘Global Classrooms – Study Abroad, In India', presented as part of NDTV's partnership with Deakin University. The discussion will explore how changing global visa policies and the growing presence of international institutions in India are reshaping higher education choices for Indian students.

This year's conclave will have Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, joining as the chief guest.

The panel will feature distinguished global education leaders, including Ravneet Pahwa, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, Alison Barrett, Country Director India, British Council, and Prof. Eloise Phillips, Academic Provost and Associate Vice-President (International), University of Southampton Delhi.

The conclave will also feature prominent speakers from across sectors, including Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India, who will participate in a fireside chat on education entrepreneurship and innovation in India.

Other notable names participating in the conclave include Rouble Nagi, winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2026; Dr Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham; Merry Barua, Founder & Director, Action for Autism, and several leading educators, founders, policymakers and changemakers. The day-long conclave will host conversations around rural education, foundational learning, ed-tech, inclusivity, liberal arts and the changing global education landscape. Discussions will also examine whether the ‘Study Abroad, In India' model could emerge as a more future-ready and secure pathway for students in 2027 and beyond.

With Deakin University as the official partner, the NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026 aims to create a platform for meaningful conversations around the future of Indian and global education, while bringing together voices that are actively shaping the next generation of learners.

Know more about the NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026 at ndtv.com/educationcolclave