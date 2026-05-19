IIM Jammu Hosted Yuva Sangam: Delegation From Keralam Explores Jammu And Kashmir

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, hosted the Yuva Sangam Phase 6 from May 11 to 18, 2026. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, launched Yuva Sangam under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative to strengthen national integration, cultural harmony, and emotional bonding among the country's youth. According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the programme offers exposure visits to students to gain first-hand experience of the country's cultural diversity.

As a part of the programme, the Student Affairs team of IIM Jammu welcomed a delegation of students from Kerala at Jammu Tawi Railway Station. The Ministry of Education report has stated that the delegates participated in educational, cultural, spiritual, and infrastructural exposure visits across Jammu and Kashmir.

The inaugural programme, held at the Institute's Jagti Campus, was presided over by Prof. BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu. He encouraged the delegates to experience the traditions, heritage, and cultural diversity of Jammu and Kashmir and contribute towards reinforcing the spirit of unity in diversity.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Sahay highlighted the significance of Yuva Sangam in strengthening emotional connectivity, promoting cultural understanding, and enhancing youth engagement across the country.

The delegates interacted with the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Kol Kandoli, and Sainik School Nagrota, visited the University of Jammu, and explored the campus ecosystem of IIM Jammu. A cultural orientation programme showcasing the region's folk traditions and heritage was also organised, as per the report.

The students visited several cultural and historical sites, including Raghunath Temple, RanbireshwarTemple, Mubarak Mandi Palace, Balidan Stambh, and Bahu Fort. The cultural programme "Parampara," organised at Bagh-e-Bahu, showcased the artistic and cultural diversity of the country, the report stated.

The student body also made a visit to the Chenab Rail Bridge, followed by Akhnoor Fort and attended sessions on innovation and technology. The programme further included visits and interactions focused on governance, culture,language, tourism, and heritage, including engagements at Raj Bhawan Jammu, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, and Amar Mahal Palace Museum.

IIM Jammu in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode organised the programme in coordination with the Ministry of Education, Government of India.