Bogota International Book Fair 2026: India As Guest Of Honour Sparks Colombia Craze

India's role as Guest of Honour at the Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBo) 2026 concluded on a celebratory note, with the India Pavilion emerging as one of the most visited and talked-about spaces at the event, as per the Ministry of Education, Government of India's report. The pavilion's exhibitions highlighted themes ranging from women thinkers and Gandhi as a writer to Indian reading traditions, ecological consciousness and modern literature.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Colombia, and executed by the National Book Trust, India, the presentation featured seven curated exhibitions, more than 105 literary sessions, 27 film screenings and 14 cultural performances.

"What unfolded in Bogotá was not merely a participation, but a celebration - an expansive cultural odyssey that marked a momentous occasion for India on the global stage," the Ministry of Education stated in a press release. Spread across 3,000 square metres, the pavilion was designed to reflect multiple facets of India's civilisational and contemporary identity, drawing inspiration from Kerala's Nalukettu, Amber Fort and Hampi Bazaar.

"India, having been invited to be the Guest of Honour Country... will certainly help in strengthening India's relation with Colombia and with this region. So we are very happy with our participation here," India's Ambassador to Colombia, Vanlalhuma, said.

At its heart stood seven exhibitions that revealed the many dimensions of India's intellectual and cultural journey. They traced the voices of women thinkers across centuries, illuminated the enduring legacy of Gandhi as a writer, and celebrated the master voices of modern Indian literature. Former Colombian President Ernesto Samper praised the effort, saying it captured "the thousands of years of Indian civilisation" in one space.

From the rhythms of classical dance to the lyrical strains of Rabindra Sangeet, from AI-enabled explorations to the warmth of Indian cuisine, the Pavilion was not simply visited - it was felt, the ministry officials stated. A Colombian photojournalist, Emilio Aparicio Rodríguez, observed, "Everything was well-planned... in order to win us Colombians to India."

A key outcome of India's participation was the translation push led by the National Book Trust (NBT). Officials said 75 Indian titles were translated into Spanish, with more than 50 launched at FILBo, opening new channels for Indian writing in Latin America.

"The India Pavilion represents not merely a sharing of books but the weaving of a shared cultural horizon," said Shreyansh Mohan, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

The ministry stated in its official press release that the Bharat/India stage became a space of dialogue - where Indian and Colombian perspectives met in thoughtful exchange. Conversations ranged from the future of publishing and literature in a digital age to the philosophical questions surrounding creativity and artificial intelligence. Across these discussions, a shared insight emerged: that while technology may transform access, the soul of literature remains profoundly human.

The event also saw strong engagement from children and students through workshops and storytelling sessions, while dance, music and film screenings added to the cultural experience. Yuvraj Malik, Director of NBT, India, said the showcase was aimed at projecting Indian books and culture in Colombia, while also looking ahead to Colombia's participation as Guest of Honour at the New Delhi World Book Fair.