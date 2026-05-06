Dharmendra Pradhan Releases SMC Guidelines 2026 To Strengthen School Governance And Education Quality

The Ministry of Education has released the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines for March 2026. The new guidelines highlight the role of SMCs as a bridge between schools and communities, ensuring that parents, teachers, and local stakeholders work together to strengthen the education system.

The document stresses that SMCs must be formed within one month of the academic session and should function in a democratic, transparent, and inclusive manner.

LIVE I Launch of Guidelines for School Management Committee (SMC) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/DASuPT8HQ2 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 6, 2026

As per the provisions, SMC meetings will now be held at least once every month, with a minimum quorum of 50 percent to ensure proper decision-making. Schools have also been encouraged to form sub-committees, including academic and school building committees, to focus on specific areas of development.

Read full circular here

A key feature of the guidelines is the preparation of a three-year School Development Plan (SDP), which will be updated annually. The SMCs are also expected to mobilise resources by engaging parents, alumni, volunteers, and local organisations, including CSR initiatives.

The guidelines place emphasis on monitoring the implementation of major government schemes such as Samagra Shiksha, PM POSHAN, ULLAS, and PM SHRI, along with overseeing hostel facilities and student welfare activities.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the updated framework aims to strengthen community ownership and improve learning outcomes from Balvatika to Grade 12. It also calls for better tracking of student attendance, teacher engagement, and overall academic performance.

The structure of SMCs has been clearly defined, with representation from parents, teachers, local authorities, and education experts. The size of the committee will depend on student enrolment, ranging from 12 to 25 members.

Officials say the revised guidelines will bring more accountability and transparency in school functioning, while ensuring that decisions are made keeping students' needs at the center. The move is expected to enhance grassroots participation and lead to more inclusive and effective school governance across the country.