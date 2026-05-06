Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch School Management Committee Guidelines 2026 Today

Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch SMC Guidelines 2026 Today: The Ministry of Education will launch the Guidelines for School Management Committees (SMCs) 2026 on May 6, 2026, at 3 PM at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will officially release the guidelines during the event. As per the latest post shared by NCERT on X, "The initiative aims to strengthen community participation, transparency, and effective governance in school education across the country." According to the official announcement, the programme will also be webcast live on YouTube. The new guidelines are expected to support better coordination between schools, parents, and local communities, while promoting inclusive and accountable educational administration in schools nationwide.

Launch of Guidelines for SMCs - 2026



The Ministry of Education will launch the Guidelines for School Management Committees (SMCs) - 2026 on 6th May 2026 at 3:00 PM at Vigyan Bhawan.



The initiative aims to strengthen community participation, transparency, and effective… pic.twitter.com/xpxf2YET8f — NCERT (@ncert) May 5, 2026

SMC Guidelines 2026 to Focus on Better School Governance

SMC Guidelines 2026 will be launched today with the aim of improving grassroot-level school governance across the country. School Management Committees play an important role in bringing together parents, teachers, and local community members to support the overall development of schools through collective participation and shared responsibility.

The initiative is aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on inclusive, participatory, and community-driven education. Through these updated guidelines, the Ministry of Education aims to create a more supportive and responsive learning environment for students while encouraging stronger coordination between schools and communities.

Important Aspects of SMC Guidelines 2025-26

At least 75% of the School Management Committee (SMC) members must be parents or guardians of students.

A minimum of 50% representation should be given to women members in the committee.

The committee should include representatives from local authorities, teachers, NGOs, academicians, and disadvantaged groups.

SMCs are aimed at strengthening community participation and transparent school governance.

Regular meetings of SMC/SMDC should be conducted for effective school management and development.

Schools are required to maintain a separate register for recording details of all SMC meetings.

Training programmes should be organised to improve awareness of the roles and responsibilities of SMC members.

The guidelines are aligned with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 and focus on inclusive and participatory education management.