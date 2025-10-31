NDTV Journalist Chased, Her Car's Windscreen Broken By 2 Men After Midnight

A senior producer working with NDTV 24x7 was chased by two men early Friday while going home from her office in Sector-129, Noida. The incident happened at around 12.45 am when the journalist left the office in her car and was going back to her house in Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

The police have begun an investigation and are looking for the accused men, who have been identified.

What Happened?

The journalist said that as she was driving her car- a Ford Figo- on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, two men on a scooty started following her.

"They tried to stop me. Initially, I ignored them, but I later noticed that they were trying to block my car. The men gestured to me to stop, but I continued to drive. I took out my phone and started recording the men in an attempt to ward them off," she said.

She added that as she slowed down due to traffic on the expressway, the man seated behind the scooty got off and banged on her car's front window. The man then came towards her side and attempted to open the door, but it was locked.

"I sped my car and somehow managed to reach the DND Flyway. However, the two men kept following me. I also contacted my colleague and asked what to do to which they said to keep driving and do not stop," she said.

The journalist also said that the man behind the scooty, took out a wooden object and broke the car's rear windscreen and the left rear window.

Taxi Drivers Come To The Rescue

As the journalist reached the Ashram area, she called the police and gave them her location. Upon reaching Lajpat Nagar, she saw a group of taxi drivers who immediately noticed that she was in trouble.

"I asked them (cab drivers) to help me, and they told me to park my car to the side. I stopped my car at the Gupta market in Lajpat Nagar, and the two men on the scooty were gone," she added.

The police arrived at the scene, took the woman's statement, and asked her to go to the Sunlight Police Station to file a First Information Report (FIR).

The police identified the accused men and raids are underway to arrest them. Five teams of the South East District Police have been deployed to solve the case.