Nayab Singh Saini Elected Leader Of BJP Legislature Party, Oath Tomorrow

Nayab Singh Saini was today elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana and will take oath as the Chief Minister for the second term on Thursday. He was chosen as the state legislature party leader during a meeting of Haryana BJP MLAs at the party office in Panchkula.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers.

Mr Saini, 54, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar, now a Union Minister, as the chief minister of Haryana in March. He was then seen as a surprise pick to head the party in the heartland state, particularly with a general and Assembly election on the horizon.

The BJP secured a record third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats in a state that had never before elected the same party three consecutive times.

The Congress finished with 37 seats - six more than it won in 2014 - in the 90-member assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to attend the oath-taking event.