The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) hit a major milestone as it crossed the landmark 4 million passenger milestone in less than 11 months since commencing its commercial operations on December 25, 2025. Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), developed and managed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), a public-private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), is poised to become a world-class aviation gateway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and western India.

As the second international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA plays a transformative role in decongesting existing aviation capacity while catalysing economic growth and urban development across Navi Mumbai.

"This exceptional operational achievement highlights NMIA's rapid integration into the aviation ecosystem of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and sets a robust foundation as the airport approaches its first anniversary next month," a statement from the airport said.

With a cumulative passenger volume of 4,101,409, the airport has witnessed a well-balanced distribution of traffic, comprising 4,088,840 domestic and 12,569 international travellers; arriving passengers stood at 2,023,241, while departing passengers reached 2,078,168, reflecting the growing preference for NMIA as a premier gateway, the statement added.

Rapidly Scaling Capacity

The airport's operational footprint continues to grow exponentially, recording 31,043 passenger aircraft movements (30,940 domestic and 103 international). Regional and national carrier partnerships have been central to this growth. IndiGo led the movement share with 24,777 flights, followed by Akasa Air (3,125), Air India Express (2,955), Fly91 (132), and Star Air (54). In addition, NMIA successfully managed 1,092 general aviation movements, demonstrating its versatile operational handling capacity.

"Crossing the 4 million passenger threshold ahead of our first anniversary is a testament to the trust our passengers and airline partners have placed in Navi Mumbai International Airport. In less than a year, we have not only built a state-of-the-art facility but have also seamlessly integrated it into the regional and global aviation network. This milestone is just the beginning of our journey to redefine air travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling world-class infrastructure, expanding direct connectivity, and delivering an unmatched, passenger-first experience," a spokesperson for the NMIA said.

Strengthening Global Supply Chains

Simultaneously, NMIA is solidifying its position as a critical logistics hub. Supported by a freighter network of 18 airlines connecting to 24 global cargo destinations-including key international trade hubs like Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Singapore, Baku, and Addis Ababa-the airport handled 40,868 metric tonnes of cargo as of November 15, 2026.

This cargo inventory comprises 9,216 tonnes of domestic cargo and 31,652 tonnes of international cargo. A detailed review of operations up to October 31, 2026, highlights NMIA's critical role in specialized logistics, successfully moving 7,558.63 metric tonnes of exports (including 664.47 tonnes of pharmaceutical shipments) and 11,091.45 metric tonnes of imports, alongside handling vital perishable items under inbound cargo.

Winter Schedule

Coinciding with this milestone, NMIA's newly implemented Winter 2026 schedule significantly enhances regional and global accessibility. The airport's network will expand to connect passengers to 45 domestic destinations and two international destinations.

The schedule introduces nine new domestic destinations, including Agatti (via Goa-MOPA), Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Jalgaon, Jodhpur, Ranchi, Sindhudurg, and Udaipur.

On the international front, building upon the successful launch of Abu Dhabi services in July 2026, NMIA is preparing to commence scheduled flights to its second international destination, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), on December 15, 2026. This direct connection is strategically designed to cater to the rising demand for business, leisure, and religious pilgrimage travel from the region.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport NMIA represents the next frontier in India's aviation growth story. Designed to handle up to 90 million passengers annually upon completion, and 20 million passengers in its initial phase, the airport will also manage 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo through advanced, future-ready infrastructure. NMIA offers a seamless, digital-first travel experience, with a strong focus on sustainability, efficiency, and passenger-centric design, setting new benchmarks for greenfield airports globally.

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