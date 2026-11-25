President Donald Trump's administration is planning to hike tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 20 per cent and raise import taxes on products from the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other major trading partners.

The new tariffs are meant to discourage excessive manufacturing output in those economies, boosted by subsidies and other trade barriers that the Republican administration says put American manufacturers at a disadvantage. The taxes are also intended to help replace the tariff revenues lost after the Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump could not declare an economic emergency to bypass Congress and impose across-the-board tariffs.

In a late-night call with reporters on Tuesday, a senior administration official provided details of the planned tariffs ahead of the release of a series of investigations into the trade practices of 12 countries, the 27-member EU and the self-governing island of Taiwan. The official insisted on anonymity as a condition for discussing the reports before they were posted by the US Trade Representative's office.

The official stressed that the tariffs were still at the proposal stage and did not provide strict timelines on possible implementation.

The tariffs - rolled out early Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving - represent another controversial twist in Trump's economic policy. Voters in this month's midterm elections punished Republicans by handing majorities in the House and the Senate to Democrats, with about two-thirds of voters saying that Trump's policies had made the economy worse, according to The AP Voter Poll, a sweeping survey of the American electorate conducted in all 50 states.

Trump has promised that the import taxes will bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce the federal deficit, but last year's tariffs contributed to higher inflation that angered voters and led to calls by Democratic lawmakers to require congressional approval going forward.

The Trump administration argues that these countries have helped spur an influx of goods at lower prices that undercut American companies, creating a trade deficit in goods that has recently exceeded $1 trillion annually.

The legal basis of the planned tariffs is Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which enables the US government to investigate and retaliate against foreign trade practices that violate existing deals, are not justified by market forces, or actively discriminate against American goods. The official told reporters that the new tariffs would be consistent with the trade deals that Trump reached last year with dozens of countries after threatening severe tariff hikes.

Brazil was singled out for extra punishment after talks on trade issues stalled, the official said. The US is proposing higher import taxes for raw and refined sugar and a new 10 per cent tariff on aircraft, a move that would hit Embraer, Brazil's largest aircraft maker.

For some Chinese goods, the new 20 per cent tariff will be stacked on top of other import taxes for a total rate of 45 per cent.

Like China, Vietnam also faces a 20 per cent rate, pending finalisation of trade talks, the USTR said on Wednesday. The tariffs for other trading partners range from 10 per cent to 18 per cent.

The US and China reached a trade truce last year that is set to expire on Jan 10. The new tariffs will not come as a surprise to Beijing and are unlikely to undermine the truce, the administration official said.

Trump met last week in Shenzhen, China, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and plans to host him next month at the Group of 20 summit in Florida, an event at which the truce and issues over access to rare earth minerals and China's purchases of American agricultural products could be discussed again.

China has pushed back consistently on US tariffs. On Wednesday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs again stated its opposition while calling for the US to resolve the issue through dialogue. "A tariff war or a trade war serves no party's interests," spokesperson Guo Jiakun said. "The so-called overcapacity is a false narrative, and China opposes using it as a pretext for political manipulation."

The official stressed that the tariffs are targeted to specific products. They would not stack on top of separate tariffs on automobiles, steel, aluminium and other products that the administration has separately imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Neither will they stack on top of levies of 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent announced in July for 60 trading partners that the White House said have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced by forced labour.

Other nations facing the new tariffs are Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam. The official said there are two other countries with pending investigations: Mexico and Norway.

The Associated Press confirmed the planned tariff announcement ahead of the call, according to people who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly. The plans were reported earlier on Tuesday by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)