For more than a decade, Kalyan Krishnamurthy was the steady hand behind Flipkart's rise from an Indian startup into an e-commerce giant controlled by Walmart. He survived founder exits. He fought off Amazon. He steered the company through a $16-billion takeover and years of intense competition.

Now, he is walking away.

The announcement marks the end of an 11-year association with Flipkart, including nearly a decade at the helm. In the interim, Balaji Thiagarajan, the company's Chief Product and Technology Officer, will help lead the business until a permanent successor is named.

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The obvious question is: Why would the CEO leave now?

The IPO Elephant In The Room

The timing is hard to ignore.

Flipkart has spent years preparing for a public listing. Yet the IPO remains elusive, with no firm timeline in sight. Several reports suggest the uncertainty around the listing has created frustration both inside and outside the company.

Krishnamurthy helped guide the company through multiple rounds of IPO preparations. But even after years of planning, investors and employees are still waiting for clarity on when Flipkart will finally hit the stock market.

His departure comes just as Flipkart is entering what could be its next major chapter.

Competition Has Never Been Tougher

Flipkart is no longer competing only with Amazon. The company is now fighting battles on several fronts.

Quick-commerce players such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have changed consumer behaviour. Meanwhile, value-focused rival Meesho has captured a growing share of India's online shoppers.

To respond, Flipkart has expanded its quick-commerce offering, Minutes, while exploring new categories including food delivery and products aimed at younger consumers.

The next phase of growth may require a different leadership playbook.

Flipkart, A Company In Transition

The exit also comes after a period of significant leadership churn. Reports point to a number of senior-level departures over the past year. At the same time, employees have reportedly expressed concerns around the delayed IPO and liquidity opportunities linked to stock ownership plans.

While neither Flipkart nor Krishnamurthy has linked the resignation to these issues, the timing has sparked speculation about a broader reset at the company.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy's Legacy

Whatever the reason for the timing, Krishnamurthy leaves with a formidable track record. He joined Flipkart in 2013, returned in 2016 after a stint at Tiger Global Management, became CEO in 2017 and Group CEO in 2018.

During his tenure, Flipkart's business grew more than fivefold, according to the company. He oversaw the expansion into new categories, helped turn Big Billion Days into India's biggest online shopping event and guided the company through the landmark Walmart acquisition.

That makes his exit less of an ordinary resignation and more of a changing of the guard.