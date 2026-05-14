7,500-Page Chargesheet Filed In Red Fort Blast That Killed 11

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a voluminous 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in connection with the blast near Red Fort in Delhi on 10 November, 2025. The powerful Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast had killed 11 people, injured several others and caused widespread destruction in the national capital.

The chargesheet, filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts on Thursday, names 10 individuals linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) — a designated offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

While speaking to the NDTV a senior NIA officer said, "All the accused were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), a terror outfit linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The chargesheet was submitted before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House in New Delhi under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act."

The prime accused in the case, Dr Umer Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama and former Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, died in the blast. Investigators established his identity through DNA fingerprinting. Nine other accused include Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

All have been named under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

As per the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, the accused were part of a larger extremist conspiracy inspired by AQIS ideology. During the investigation, NIA uncovered evidence suggesting that some of the accused, including medical professionals, were radicalised and actively involved in reviving the AGuH network. During NIA crackdown it has come out that during a secret meeting held in Srinagar in 2022, members reorganised the terror outfit under the name "AGuH Interim" after a failed attempt to travel to Afghanistan through Turkey.

The group allegedly launched a campaign titled "Operation Heavenly Hind" with the objective of overthrowing the Indian government and establishing Sharia rule. The NIA said the accused recruited members, spread extremist propaganda and stockpiled weapons and explosives.

The investigation further revealed that the blast was carried out using Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile explosive allegedly manufactured by the accused after secretly procuring chemicals and conducting repeated experiments. The central agency also found that the module had tested multiple types of IEDs, including drone-mounted and rocket-based explosive devices.

The NIA stated that forensic evidence, DNA profiling, voice analysis and material recovered from Delhi, Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir played a key role in the investigation.

The chargesheet rests on 588 witness testimonies, over 395 documents, and more than 200 seized material exhibits.

So far, 11 people have been arrested, while efforts are continuing to trace those on the run.