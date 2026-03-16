Court Sends 2 Accused To 15-Day Judicial Custody In Red Fort Blast Case

A Delhi court on Monday sent two Red Fort blast conspiracy accused to 15 days of judicial custody.

Special Judge Pitambar Dutt sent Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat to jail after the completion of their five days in NIA custody.

Ahangar and Bhat, both from Jammu and Kashmir, were formally arrested by the NIA in February for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast.

On February 25, they were sent to NIA custody for 10 days, after which their custodial interrogation was extended by five days on March 6.

Four days later, the NIA took their blood samples along with other exhibits before a magisterial court.

On March 11, their custodial interrogation was again extended by five days.

So far, the anti-terror agency has made 11 arrests in the case.

On November 10, 2025, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi. At least 13 people were killed in that blast.

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