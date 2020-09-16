Anti-Drugs Agency Team Member Probing Sushant Rajput's Death Tests COVID +ve

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14

A member of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team probing drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday following which questioning of the actor's former manager Shruti Modi has been postponed, an official said.

Shruti Modi reached the NCB office in south Mumbai around 10 am for questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

But, before the probe team could start recording her statement, the NCB received report of one of its SIT members testing positive for coronavirus, the official said.

The SIT member's antigen test came out positive, he said, adding that other members of the probe team will also be tested and all protocols will be followed.

"Accordingly, we sent back Shruti Modi who had joined the investigation in the morning," he said.

The NCB on Tuesday asked Shruti Modi and Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha to join its investigation to get a better picture on some aspects of the case. Jaya Saha will now be called later, the official said.

So far, the top drug law enforcement agency has arrested 18 people, including Sushant Rajput's friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha were recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is separately probing the Sushant death case.

They were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Mumbai Police in connection with cases linked to the actor's death probe.

Chats of Jaya Saha with Rhea Chakraborty had come to light during the ED's questioning, the official added.

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai's suburban Bandra on June 14.