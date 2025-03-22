CBI Files Closure Report In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

More than four years after it took over the probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. His death had shocked thousands of fans and given rise to several theories, prompting an investigation.

Officials said the closure report has been filed in two cases - the allegations made by Sushant Rajput's father against his then girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and Ms Chakraborty's allegations against Sushant's family.

The CBI had taken over the case from the Bihar Police in August 2020. Sources said that after conducting an investigation for over four years, the agency did not find any evidence that anyone had forced Sushant Rajput to die by suicide and Ms Chakraborty and her family have been given a clean chit.

A forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had also stated that Sushant Rajput was not murdered and it was a case of death by suicide.