Nagpur Violence: Maharashtra Minority Body Chief Says "Outsiders" Involved

Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan has termed the recent violence in Nagpur's Mahal area as "very unfortunate," urged people to maintain peace, and claimed that those responsible were not locals but outsiders who came to create unrest in a city known for its communal harmony.

"This is a very unfortunate incident, and such violence should not have happened in Nagpur, a place known for its saints. During Ram Navami, Muslims here set up tents to welcome Hindus. There is a Dargah where people from all religions--Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians--come to pray," Mr Khan said.

He alleged that the violence was caused by anti-social elements from outside the city. "The people involved in this violence are not from Nagpur. Some anti-social elements came from outside and created unrest," he claimed.

Appealing for calm, Mr Khan stressed that violence helps no one. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Violence does not benefit anyone," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera has blamed the BJP-led government for the violence that erupted in Nagpur's Mahal area, alleging a failure to maintain law and order, while questioning how such unrest could take place in a city with a 300-year history of communal harmony, and accusing some political parties of deliberately provoking tensions for their own gains."A riot broke out in Mahal, the hometown of Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Nagpur has a 300-year-old history, and no riot has ever happened here before. We should ask why such a situation has arisen," Mr Khera said.

He pointed out that the BJP is in power at both the Centre and the state. "If the VHP and Bajrang Dal organised a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, did the government make no arrangements to maintain law and order?" he questioned.

Mr Khera accused some political parties of provoking people for their interests. "A game is being played, and the city's 300-year-old history is being turned into an issue. Do not fall victim to this game. Maintaining peace is in our best interest," he said.

"A few political parties provoke people and think that their political interests lie in this. We have to avoid such politics. Peace is important for us," the Congress leader added.

Earlier, Maharashtra BJP chief and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also urged residents to maintain peace and avoid rumours after violent clashes erupted in Nagpur's Mahal area. A mob of nearly 1,000 people engaged in large-scale stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, injuring several police personnel and damaging multiple vehicles and homes. Speaking to the media, Bawankule stressed the need to prevent misinformation from spreading and assured that an investigation would reveal the cause of the unrest.

"The priority is to restore peace in society and prevent the spread of rumours. An investigation will later reveal why the unrest occurred. But the people of Nagpur should not believe in rumours and should support the police administration. The police are trying to maintain peace. All of us have urged everyone to maintain peace and uphold the prestige of Nagpur city. I urge all political parties and politicians in Maharashtra to come together and make an effort to ensure peace in society. People must understand that rioters will be identified by the police. But do not turn this incident into a political issue," said the BJP's Maharashtra chief.

In response to the violence, Nagpur Police issued prohibitory orders in the city and detained over 20 people. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage and video clips to identify the culprits, and an FIR is being registered. Police have urged residents to remain calm and cooperate.

